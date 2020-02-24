look-at-lil-nas-x-crash-a-marriage-at-walt-disney-environment

Lil Nas X became an unlikely marriage ceremony crasher above the weekend, soon after stunning a couple as they tied the knot at Walt Disney Globe in Florida.

Posting on Twitter to share a video clip of the instant, he wrote: “Just crashed a marriage ceremony at disney environment.”

In the clip, Lil Nas is found functioning into the ceremony as his hit song ‘Old City Road’ performs in the blackground, prompting one particular marriage ceremony-goer to request: “What the fuck is going on right now?”

It arrives following Lil Nas and Nas unveiled the official video clip for their ‘Rodeo’ remix following their efficiency at this year’s Grammys.

In the video, Lil Nas X takes on the form of a vampire just after he is bitten although exiting a cellphone booth. As the evening carries on, he receives stronger in realising his new powers.

Rodeo’, which initially featured Cardi B, originally came out as component of Lil Nas X’s debut EP ‘7’ back in June. That release adopted on from the enormous industrial good results of the rapper-singer’s split-out hit ‘Old Town Highway (Remix)’.

He also not long ago responded immediately after going through a copyright infringement fit more than ‘Rodeo’.

The lawsuit was originally submitted in Oct by producers Don Lee and Glen Keith, who claimed that Lil Nas’ keep track of shared similarities with their 2017 tune ‘gwenXdonlee4-142’, which was afterwards utilized in the tune ‘Broad Day’ by PuertoReefa and Sakrite Duexe.

In a new lawful document, which was filed on February four, Lil Nas X denied the claims,