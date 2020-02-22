[look-at-live:-nevada-democratic-caucus-2020]

Livestream Coverage, Updates & Benefits Here:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada caucuses are right here and Democratic candidates are down to the wire hoping to hook up to voters and delegates just before they go into caucus today. 8 Information Now will have are living protection on the internet, on social media and over the air through the overall caucus course of action and deliver updates of effects as they come in.

Reside Final results OF THE NEVADA CAUCUSES Below:

Being familiar with the Nevada Caucus

Just about 75,000 Nevadans turned out to take part through 4

days of early voting days back. In 2016,

the Nevada Caucus netted 84,000 voters with a trend to surpass this

figure.

Soon after the difficulties that surfaced in the Iowa Caucus, when an application applied to compute effects failed, the Nevada Condition Democratic Social gathering thorough on Friday how it would report the caucus outcomes and ensured the community, the state occasion was taking action to steer clear of the challenges that were being seen in Iowa pursuing the defective app. To perspective the result counting system click in this article.

For a entire tutorial of how the Nevada Caucus procedure functions, view right here.

The 8 Information Now/Emerson College or university Poll

A day after the candidates debated face to experience in the Democrat Debate hosted by NBC ews/MSNBC, a poll unveiled by 8 Information Now and Emerson Higher education uncovered that Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was the front-runner in Nevada with a solid double-digit guide.

8 News Now/Emerson School Poll 2020

Immediately after the Nevada Caucus, candidates will square off at the CBS Information South Carolina Democratic Debate which will be held at the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in Charleston, South Carolina, starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25.

All CBS stations across the country will have the function that will also be streamed reside on CBSN, CBS News’ totally free 24/7 streaming assistance and appear in its entirety on Bet.