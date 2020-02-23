[look-at:-noel-normally-takes-1st-win-for-“late-night”-on-“inkigayo”-performances-by-gfriend,-iz*1,-ikon,-and-a-lot-more]

Congratulations to Noel for profitable 1st area with “Late Night” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second put was GFRIEND’s “Crossroads,” and 3rd position went to Baek Yerin’s “Square (2017).”

This week’s performers involve H&D, About U, Rocket Punch, EVERGLOW, Cherry Bullet, VERIVERY, DreamNote, LOONA, Golden Youngster, IZ*1, IZ, Weki Meki, DreamCatcher, The Boyz, KARD, PENTAGON, MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul, iKON, and GFRIEND.

Look at this week’s performances down below!

H&D – “Toward Tomorrow”

About U – “Who Took My Candy”

Rocket Punch – “BOUNCY”

EVERGLOW – “DUN DUN”

Cherry Bullet – “Hands Up”

VERIVERY – “PHOTO”

DreamNote – “WISH”

Golden Child – “Without You”

LOONA – “So What”

IZ*ONE – “FIESTA”

IZ – “The Day”

Weki Meki – “DAZZLE DAZZLE”

DreamCatcher – “Scream”

The Boyz – “REVEAL”

KARD – “RED MOON”

PENTAGON – “Dr. BeBe”

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul – “Eclipse”

iKON – “Dive”

GFRIEND – “Labyrinth”