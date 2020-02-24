look-at-out-the-new-album-keep-track-of-from-jonathan-hulten

Jonathan Hulten has shared a lyric movie for his one Wasteland. The monitor is taken from his new album Chants From A further Area out on Kscope on March 13.

Suggests Hulten: “The song’s topic, Wasteland, is a way for me to put music to these huge stretches of barren landscape that exist in our hearts, the kinds we have to cross in the course of instances of trials and tribulations. We do not have any other option but to wander these miles by ourselves in the evening, right up until we ultimately might commence catching glimpses of a new dawn powering the horizon.”

The Swedish musician, who also performs guitar in Tribulation, has captivated comparison’s to Bert Jansch & John Martyn, Nick Drake and Hexvessel with his solo perform. He will tour Europe with Chelsea Wolfe in March and enjoy 4 demonstrates in the United kingdom, like one at London’s Alexandra Palace on March 22.