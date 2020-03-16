Look at: Park Website positioning Joon And Ryu Kyung Soo Crack Up At Funny Times Behind The Scenes Of “Itaewon Class”

JTBC has released another guiding-the-scenes seem at “Itaewon Class”!

In the movie, the solid members are acquiring a blast joking about with each other. Park Search engine optimisation Joon and Ryu Kyung Soo specially showcase their bromance as they laugh over each and every tiny factor on established.

Lee Joo Younger techniques for the cooking competition scene. Lee Joon Hyuk asks if she realized cooking for the drama, and Lee Joo Youthful humbly replies that she realized some chopping expertise. Then she reveals she figured out cooking for about a thirty day period and a fifty percent to two months just for this scene.

Later on on, Park Seo Joon and Lee Joo Younger rehearse their hugging scene. Park Web optimization Joon wraps his arms about her and very easily picks her up. He asks her what would be comfortable for her and suggests that he’ll wait around for her like he’s waiting for a penalty kick. She runs above, and he picks her up to spin her about as he carefully pats her back again although expressing, “Good job.”

Even though waiting around for his transform to movie, Ryu Kyung Soo all of a sudden cracks up at the graphic on his mobile phone. He shows the image to Park Website positioning Joon, commenting, “It seems to be terrifying.” Park Website positioning Joon laughs as he asks, “What’s that?” Ryu Kyung Soo reveals the blurry image he took with Park Search engine optimization Joon and Chris Lyon, and Lee Joo Youthful jokes, “You’re the only one particular who appears superior in it.”

Look at the comprehensive generating-of video beneath!

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=jszevLknYTA

