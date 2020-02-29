look-at:-pentagon’s-hui-+-jinho-carry-down-the-home-with-their-spectacular-vocals-on-“immortal-songs”

PENTAGON’s Hui and Jinho wowed the group with a highly effective general performance on the most up-to-date episode of “Immortal Songs”!

The February 29 episode of the KBS 2TV singing levels of competition featured tracks by legendary singer Jung Soo Ra, and for their performance, Jinho and Hui took on her vintage strike “Exultation.”

Prior to they took the phase, Hui stated that they had rearranged the song in a way that authorized them to present a range of variations and genres. “There are plenty of unique stories and extraordinary [twists] in just this one particular tune,” he discussed.

Jinho and Hui then blew the audience absent with their distinctive rendition of “Exultation.” At some factors during the variety, the two idols sang the music in the style of an emotional ballad, leaving the viewers members’ jaws on the floor with their sleek vocals and their piercing higher notes at other people, they experienced the group on their feet and dancing along to their spirited, higher-power general performance.

Right after looking at them execute, Jung Soo Ra praised the PENTAGON members’ competencies, remarking, “Maybe it’s simply because they are full professionals when it will come to singing, but they experienced a large amount of power and did a great occupation mixing their very own one of a kind shades into the track. I imagine this is the delivery of a new, idol-type variation of [‘Exultation’]. Thank you. I seriously loved it, and you did a good task.”

View Hui and Jinho’s passionate protect of “Exultation” below!

You can also examine out the comprehensive episode of “Immortal Songs” with English subtitles below:

