KBS 2TV’s forthcoming drama “How to Acquire a Friend” has shared new character teasers of Lee Shin Youthful and Shin Seung Ho!

Primarily based on a webtoon of the same name, “How to Obtain a Friend” tells the story of regular large university pupil Park Chan Hong (Lee Shin Younger) who commences a “contractual friendship” with the school’s famous fighter Heo Don Hyuk (Shin Seung Ho) since of a poem he writes.

In Heo Don Hyuk’s character teaser, he coincidentally will come on a poem composed by Park Chan Hong titled “Footprints.” Heo Don Hyuk is about to move by when he becomes shocked whilst reading the past line, “Wet sand remembers footprints.” Heo Don Hyuk checks the author of the poem once more as he appears to be shocked and flustered, setting up anticipation on what the truth guiding the poem could be.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=AMvYLJL5Gac

Park Chan Hong’s teaser shows Heo Don Hyuk approaching him on the roof and stating, “There’s no have to have to be thankful. You have to pay out it back as well. You agreed previously.” Afraid and anxious, Park Chan Hong replies, “Yes, what need to I do? Just say the phrase,” but Heo Don Hyuk interrupts him by telling him to soar off.

Grabbing Park Chan Hong by the neck when pushing him to the edge of the roof, Heo Don Hyuk asks, “Did you kill Shin Search engine marketing Jung?” The teaser ends with Park Chan Hong contemplating, “I shouldn’t have prepared that damn poem,” building viewers curious to locate out if Park Chan Hong is related to the loss of life of Heo Don Hyuk’s girlfriend Shin Web optimization Jung (Cho Yi Hyun).

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=_kREtsX7Kh0

“How to Buy a Friend” premieres on April 6 at 10 p.m. KST.

