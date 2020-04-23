Look at Socalled and Paul Chin in live performance

The Canadian musicians will be accomplishing from their homes and you can stream it dwell on Friday evening

View two performances by Canadian musicians on April 24—Socalled, as very well as Paul Chin —in live performance at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET respectively. You can stream the full performances from the comfort and ease of your individual house as you self-isolate.

URGNT, a music collective put jointly by Mark Marczyk of Lemon Bucket Orkestra, is putting on this concert after the world wide COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of hundreds of live shows, displays and other gatherings throughout the world. Maclean’s is supporting these live shows, which are presented by The Ashkenaz Pageant, TO Stay and Unity Charity.

PAUL WELLS: Coronavirus ghost town: Introducing dwell tunes from vacant venues

This concert is component of a series of cost-free, livestreamed musical events more than the future handful of months. View the very last number of live shows streamed on Maclean’s: Measha Brueggergosman, Moscow Condominium, The Holy Gasp, Clamp and Digging Roots.

Bookmark this site and check back again, or visit macleans.ca/inconcert to observe Socalled and Paul Chin’s performances on April 24 at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET respectively. The live performance will also be streamed on the Maclean’s Facebook page as well as the Maclean’s YouTube channel.

About the artists

Socalled

Socalled (aka. Josh Dolgin) is a pianist, accordionist, producer, journalist, photographer, filmmaker, magician, cartoonist, and puppet maker dependent in Montreal. He has lectured and has led grasp courses in music festivals close to the globe, from Moscow to Paris, from London to LA, and from Krakow to San Francisco, and has performed on each individual continent.

The co-presentation of Socalled from the Ashkenaz Pageant and TO Stay at the Meridian Arts Centre was postponed, so they have teamed up with URGNT to bring an personal on the net effectiveness by Socalled from his household.

Have a listen to just one of his songs:

Paul Chin

Developing up in the Cayman Islands, importing affect and inspiration from any and everywhere you go was constantly ingrained in Paul Chin’s sense of id. Additionally, the ethos of Do-it-yourself society and resourcefulness exemplified by his Chinese-Jamaican immigrant moms and dads are component of what drew him to the resilient philosophy of hip-hop though researching classical and jazz in school and non-public new music classes. Finally, his sturdy musical foundation and scrappy operate ethic would fulfill his insatiable appetite for new and enjoyable sounds, major him towards beat-driven electronic songs.

His efficiency is co-introduced by Unity Charity.

Have a pay attention to 1 of his tunes: