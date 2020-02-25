look-at-teresa-giudice-explode-whilst-revealing-her-wonderful-mystery!

Teresa Giudice I did not see this coming.

ME! Information has an special seem at the gorgeous conclusion of Wednesday's year of The legitimate housewives of New Jersey That will go away fans speechless. As Bravo’s viewers remember past week’s episode, Danielle Staub revealed that Teresa really explained to her to toss Margaret JosephThe hair in the course of his boutique combat previously this period (a statement that was confirmed by photographs never witnessed just before of the fight).

%MINIFYHTML5e29110fe23cd0f97eda02044831d53213% %MINIFYHTML5e29110fe23cd0f97eda02044831d53214%

In the astounding preview clip, Teresa's entire world collapses like sister-in-regulation Melissa Gorga reveals the truth to his co-stars.

%MINIFYHTML5e29110fe23cd0f97eda02044831d53215%

%MINIFYHTML5e29110fe23cd0f97eda02044831d53216%

When telling her assembly with Staub, Melissa tells the team: "He mentioned he was at the fence and reported: & # 39 I will not know. Must I? Need to I? & # 39 And then you reported & # 39 Do it & # 39 ", pointing to Teresa, whose facial area freezes just after listening to the assert.

"Are you stating Teresa informed you to pull Margaret's hair?" Jennifer Aydin question