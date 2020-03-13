Casey Spouner released at the carnival clip for the song “I love their problems” – see the premiere of the holiday videos of former NME music Fischerspooner below.

After the split of the electronic duo back in October Spouner starts a solo career – and begins an unlikely desire to become US president.

The “I love their problems” Evan Hughes, who is called “a celebration of excellence perceived imperfections that make us human,” came with an accompanying video, which was filmed during Carnival in Riga in Brazil.

Discussing the video for “I love my problems,” Spouner told the NME, the clip “is a direct illustration of the song philosophy.”

He added: “A little over a week ago I got a call that I need to turn the music video as soon as possible on that day my friend Rui Barbosa (co-director) had planned to go to the blue of the carnival in the center of Rio de Janeiro I explained the idea.. Rui in the grocery store where we bought cheap booze … and we started shooting the video on his phone.

“Without playing, I sang the song” Capella “in the streets for days to strangers in the rain. It was magical !!! I have lived the song the most beautiful way. We have so much fun with Rui met with so many amazing and beautiful people … tsalavavshy all of them, like (we) walked from block to wander into the night!

“The next day I called Beatryz M. Track (editor), and she immediately jumped to the editing. I am very proud of this video and experience.

“ART ALWAYS WIN !!!!!”

Sponer, who in November called on Madonna because he allegedly does not attribute to him a song located in its album “Madame X”, recently explained why people should vote for him as president at the end of this year.

“His extensive experience – as an artist, performer, businessman – gave him a unique set of skills necessary for these times,” – said in a statement, “Spooner 2020”. “He traveled the world, he has a broad view of international affairs. He comes from a simple means and conservative Southern family.

“He is known as a free thinker, treylbleyzer He conquered the world of art, music, fashion, and now, politics charisma, originality, ingenuity, honesty:.. Casey Spuner – this is what we need.”