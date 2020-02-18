[look-at:-the-“rugal”-solid-sets-out-for-revenge-in-new-teaser]

Glance out, drama fans: there is a new trailer for OCN’s future drama “Rugal” on the free!

Based mostly on the webtoon of the very same title, “Rugal” centers around Kang Ki Bum (Choi Jin Hyuk), an elite detective who makes an attempt to provide down a nationwide prison corporation named Argos. He ends up framed for murder as perfectly as dropping his household and both of his eyes. Soon after signing up for the business Rugal, which has collected a workforce of “human weapons,” Kang Ki Bum sets out on a quest to get revenge from Argos.

The trailer demonstrates the scene of a horrific motor vehicle accident, where by it seems that none of the passengers survived the wreck. The new music picks up, and all 4 of the travellers stand up as although absolutely nothing even happened. The agents of Rugal are launched as Han Tae Woong (Jo Dong Hyuk), who has an artificial arm Tune Mi Na (Jung Hye In), who has a multi-objective chip inserted into her brain Lee Gwang Chul (Park Sunshine Ho), whose complete physique is synthetic and Kang Ki Bum, who now sports activities a established of artificial eyes.

The tag line of the drama reads, “Those who survived dying will now get unconditionally!”

Look at the new teaser underneath!

“Rugal” premieres on March 16 at 10: 50 p.m. KST.