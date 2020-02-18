[look-at-the-trailer-for-steven-spielberg’s-rebooted-‘amazing-stories’-series]

The trailer for Steven Spielberg’s Awesome Stories for Apple Tv set+ has been introduced — examine it out beneath.

The impending anthology series reboots Spielberg’s 1985 display, which ran for two seasons across 45 episodes.

Spielberg will act as an government producer on the display, alongside Lost producers Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, who will be co-showrunners.

Awesome Stories will give five episodes starring Dylan O’Brien, Victoria Pedretti, Josh Holloway, Sasha Alexander and the late Robert Forster. View the trailer below.

The formal synopsis describes Amazing Stories as follows: “From visionary executive producers Steven Spielberg and Edward Kitsis & Adam Horowitz, this reimagining of the vintage anthology collection transports day-to-day people into worlds of speculate, risk, and creativity.”

The platform also provides other star-studded reveals which includes Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian, JJ Abrams’ Minimal Voice and newsroom #MeToo drama The Early morning Clearly show starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carrell.

In the globe of film, Steven Spielberg is gearing up to launch his considerably-expected remake of West Aspect Story, because of for release this coming December. The film will star Ansel Elgort as Tony and newcomer Rachel Zegler as Maria, as properly as Rita Moreno, who performed Anita in the unique 1961 movie.

Incredible Tales will air on Apple Television+ on 6 March.