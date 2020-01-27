Look at the unsuspecting Kensington house for sale that looks like a Beverly Hills mansion inside

It’s hard to ignore the original townhouses that color the streets of Kensington and attract hundreds of Instagrammers to update their social media on the doorstep of a stranger.

With the Love Actually hot pink home being a general favorite, Kensington is well known for its unique home exteriors.

This Kensington house in Phillimore Estate currently on the market, however, seems very unsuspecting and simple compared to the more frequented houses of the borough such as the emblematic striped house.

However, the interior of this 29 million pound property in South Kensington has all the characteristics of a Bel-Air or Beverly Hills mansion.

Knight Frank, who listed the property in West London, called it a “luxury finish” house – a gross understatement for a house with ten bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and its own rooftop terrace.

Other notable features of the £ 29m house are its 12-person home theater, a temperature-controlled wine cellar that holds 1,251 bottles and its own garden room.

The stories of the house from the basement, from the ground floor and up to the third floor, so there is more than enough space for the home gym, swimming pool, massage area, the jacuzzi and the sauna.

It’s not running out of equipment, and certainly not running out of space either – covering 12,260 square feet in total, this would be a great place for a game of hide and seek.

Phillimore Estate is an ideal location in the heart of West London, between two of the capital’s most beautiful parks, Holland Park and Kensington Palace Garden / Hyde Park.

With easy access to the famous shops and restaurants of Knightsbridge, Mayfair and Notting Hill, this is truly the ideal home for someone with £ 29 million who wants to have a piece of Bel-Air in London …

