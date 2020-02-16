[Look at this! Alex Henry Foster – Summertime Departures]

Canadian songwriter/producer/author, Alex Henry Foster, releases new video clip for single Summertime Departures and introduced as tour assist on the upcoming …And You Will Know Us By The Path Of Dead tour.



On Alex Henry Foster’s new music, Summertime Departures, it is obvious just where this Canadian ex-gang member turned Amnesty Intercontinental spokesperson is coming from. From the refined piano-led opening, delicate with a contact of dread, the tune builds into a crescendo of crashing dense put up-rock sounds. Clearly indebted to the likes of Mogwai, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, and Sonic Youth, Alex and his 7-piece band blend properly his poetry with the sonic soundscape that engulfs it. When actively playing locally in Montreal, he regularly pulls 1500 people today to his displays and has headlined festivals across Asia, but over below he’s still relatively unidentified. Nonetheless, that could all alter as he’s now out on tour all around Europe with … And You Will Know Us By The Path OF Dead. A ideal match!

Check out the video for Summertime Departures from the album Home windows In The Sky under, and capture Alex on tour with Path of Lifeless in the coming months.

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="true" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/d3E9FSEnBMI?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent" type="text/html" width="696"></noscript>

All words by Nathan Whittle. Discover his Louder Than War archive here.