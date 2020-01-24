LOOK AT THIS!! Exclusive premier of the new video ‘Sea Of Trees’ from The Eyelids

The Cornish pyscho rockabilly garage quartet The Eyelids, have given LTW the honor to premiere their new video, Sea Of Trees. Mark Ray reports for Louder Than War.

“Sea Of Trees” comes from the CD “Galigantus”, a compilation of Cornish rock, punk and metal bands that cover each other’s music, made with the help of young people in the Realideas.org Game Changer BBO program. LTW has reviewed it here.

The eyelids, which have been storming for more than ten years now, covered “Sea Of Trees” by Monolithian and gave a dark metal song a cool psychobilly sound with a hint of creepy horror.

The latest album from Eyelids, Cosmic Dust, was reviewed by LTW in 2017 and we have always supported and admired their talent, so it’s great to get the exclusive premiere for this new video. They regularly perform in Cornwall and have supported Imelda May, The Damned, Stiff Little Fingers and Pussy Riot.

The text video was produced by Michelle Fowler and Sea Of Trees was recorded and produced by Jimmers Thomas.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=05–4yLJ-mo [/ embed]

~

The eyelids can be found here online, on Instagram and on Facebook.

All words by Mark Ray. More writing from Mark Ray can be found in his author’s archive. And he can be found on Twitter, Word Press and Instagram.

Related