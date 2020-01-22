Look at this! New Mechanimal video Stolen Flesh from upcoming album

The synth-punk act Mechanimal from Greece (Giannis Papaioanou, Freddie Faulkenberry) reveals the first taste of their upcoming album, Crux. “Stolen Flesh” arrives with an emotional clip shot and directed by Christos Karalias. “Stolen Flesh” follows the single “Holy Punk” which was a teaser for what is coming. The 4th album from Mechanimal will be released on January 27 via Inner Ear.

Giannis P. says about the song: “” Stolen Flesh “is dedicated to the loving memory of a dear friend we lost. It’s about how it feels when you lose a dear person: all love reveals in its magnitude in a very painful procedure. But we stay here to keep this love and all memories alive by beautifying every little crack and detail in our daily lives. “

“Crux” is the Mechanimal manifesto. It consists of electronic music, spoken words, cut-up images and videos, deconstructed slogans, ideas and promotions. A multidimensional collage inspired by harsh reality, or else the violent regularity that is ‘enforced’ (by the new music industry to home entertainment and by ‘fake news’ to climate change), and at the same time criticized.

Convinced that everything is political and that we are all guilty of what is happening, Mechanimal uses, without limitation, a fragmented sound palette to describe ten deconstructed stories about reality. From the deadly trap of “Ghetto Level” and the raw industrial resonances of “Easy Dead” and “Scavengers” and from the pagan techno of “Razor Tube” and “Vanquish” to the feverish post-punk of “Red Mirror”, Mechanimal wants, not only to escape the inherent limitations of each genre, but also to break down the barriers through which not all genres can become one.

‘Crux’ recording sessions started in January 2019 and ended in August in the band’s own studio. This album contains guest musicians: Jimmy Polioudis (guitars on “Sharon” and “Easy Dead”), Henrik Meierkord (cello on “Scavengers” and “La Poverina Delle Ossa”), Vasiliki Mazaraki (violin on “Scavengers” and “La Poverina Delle Ossa ‘) and George Theofanidis (guitars in’ Red Mirror ‘).

