Look at this! Norquay Drops in Aberdeenshire stretches on time

Stonehaven songwriter Norquay returns with the vast symphonic single In Time.

When the muse makes a call, her inspiration does not stop. Just ask songwriter / musician NORQUAY.

After having distanced himself from music for four years due to obligations as a commercial diver, the creative roar within Andrew Norquay broke out, creating a new explosive energy and an expansive adventure for his alternative rock sound.

Building on inspirations such as Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Muse, Radiohead and Oasis, Aberdeenshire who greets Andrew has broken new imagination and inventive tenacity in the songs since his return to the music scene. Textually they explore personal and social problems in a landscape of growling riffs and fiery melodies. It creates proposals that have a lasting influence on the thinking and the hunger for exciting rock ‘n’ roll.

And now, after another short pause, Norquay is back with his new single In Time.

“In Time there is a trail of social chaos, conflict, corruption and the problems we face in society today,” explains Andrew. Watch it below in the video:

