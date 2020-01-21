LOOK AT THIS! spectacular new video from Greg Dulli

GREG DULLI VIDEO VIDEO FOR “PANTOMIMA” FROM DEBUT SOLO ALBUM RANDOM DESIRE

North American tour announced today

ALBUM RELEASED ON 21 FEBRUARY VIA ROYAL CREAM / BMG

Greg Dulli, frontman of The Afghan Whigs and The Twilight Singers, recently announced his first solo record Random Desire on 21 February via Royal Cream / BMG. Today Dulli shares the music video for the single ‘Pantomima’, directed by the old Whigs employee Philip Harder, who also plays the lead role in the video that you can watch here.

“The video is a tribute to the film All That Jazz, ” said Dulli. “” Pantomima “feels like a program tailored to me.” Random wish is now available for pre-order.

Today, Dulli also announced a full range of North American tour dates to follow his previously announced European tour in March

In response, Dulli returned to the roots of his teenage room and found musical inspiration through the model of one-man band visualists Prince and Todd Rundgren. The native of Los Angeles, by way of Hamilton, wrote almost every part of the record, from piano lines to drums to bass riffs. As always, the music came first and the lyrics were finished later. Recording and writing from road stations included his home in Silver Lake, the village of Crestline high in the mountains above San Bernardino, and New Orleans. But most of it was done amidst the arid beauty and strong isolation of Joshua Tree (in the studio of engineer Christopher Thorn). Dulli used the most instrumentation, but an all-star cast of characters appears throughout the list of songs, including The Whigs’ guitarist Jon Skibic and multi-instrumentalist Rick G. Nelson, Mathias Schneeberger (Twilight singers), pedal steel wizard, sincere bass player and doctor Stephen Patt, guitarist Mark McGuire (Emeralds) and drummer Jon Theodore (queens from the stone age, The Mars Volta).

Clock for 37 minutes, Random wish is a clinic set up by an experienced master who operates at the height of his powers and provides evidence of the hard-fought and weary wisdom he has learned from setbacks and victories. A clear, self-assured and self-assured document of the songs of experience, the dangers of existence and the possibilities that offer themselves again with each breath. Another death and rebirth of a crook who has seen it all and lived in one way or another.

Greg Dulli / 2020 Tour dates:

March 19 – Róisín Dubh – Galway, IRELAND – TICKETS

March 20 – Whelans – Dublin, IRELAND – TICKETS

March 22 – SWG3 Warehouse – Glasgow, UK – TICKETS

March 23 – Gorilla – Manchester, UK – TICKETS

March 24 – Islington Assembly Hall – London, UK – TICKETS

March 26 – Paradiso Noord – Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS – TICKETS

March 27 – Musicodrome – Hasselt, BELGIUM – TICKETS

March 28 – Trix – Antwerp, BELGIUM – TICKETS

March 30 – Luxor – Cologne, GERMANY – TICKETS

March 31 – Lido – Berlin, GERMANY – TICKETS

2 April – Hotel Cecil – Copenhagen, DENMARK – TICKETS

April 3 – Debaser Strand – Stockholm, SWEDEN – TICKETS

April 4 – Parkteatret – Oslo, NORWAY – TICKETS

April 24 – 7th Street Entry – Minneapolis, MN

April 25 – Metro – Chicago, IL

April 26 – St. Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI

April 28 – Beachland Ballroom – Cleveland, OH

April 29 – Woodward Theater – Cincinnati. OH

April 30 – Mr. Smalls – Pittsburgh, PA

May 1 – The Great Hall – Toronto, ON CANADA

May 3 – Paradise Rock Club – Boston, MA

05 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC –

May 6 – Webster Hall – New York, NY –

May 7 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

May 9 – The Gray Eagle – Asheville, NC

May 10 – Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC

May 12 – The Loft – Atlanta, GA

May 15 – One Eyed Jacks – New Orleans, LA

May 16 – 3Ten @ ACL Live – Austin, TX

May 17 – Granada Theater – Dallas, TX

May 19 – Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO

May 22 – Doug Fir Lounge – Portland, OR

May 23 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA

May 26 – August Hall – San Francisco, CA.

May 28 – Palace Theater – Los Angeles, CA

