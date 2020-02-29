look-at:-tremendous-junior’s-sungmin-sings-dreamy-cover-of-“crash-landing-on-you”-ost-tracks

Not even idols were immune to the “Crash Landing on You” trend!

Tremendous Junior’s Sungmin a short while ago took to his Twitter account, where he shared his possess protect of IU’s great all-destroy acquiring OST track, “I Give You My Coronary heart,” as very well as Baek Yerin’s OST monitor, “Here I Am Again.” In the description of the address of “Here I Am Yet again,” Sungmin wrote that he, too, has been enjoying “Crash Landing on You,” so significantly so that it prompted him to accomplish and share the two handles of the OSTs.

The handles beautifully capture the emotion of the first tunes, even though placing his Sungmin’s own flavor on them. Test out Sungmin’s addresses underneath!

If you’re missing “Crash Landing on You,” listed here are some of the unforgettable fashion moments from the drama!

Supply (one)