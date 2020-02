As seen on SOHH.com – abide by @sohh @sohhdotcom

Taylor Gang chief Wiz Khalifa is trying to keep his “DayToday” series likely. In his newest installment, the hip-hop heavyweight visits young musicians, embracing hashish, receives a live concert shut down and more.

Huge Info: Heading into the weekend, Wizzy came by with his new “It’s Legal B!*ch” episode.

Just before You Go: Last night time, Wiz went to his social media webpages to plug the episode.