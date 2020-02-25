look-at:-yang-se-jong-returns-to-dol-dam-medical-center-in-“dr.-intimate-2”-+-reunites-with-“30-but-17”-co-star-ahn-hyo-seop

Yang Se Jong experienced a delightful time on the set of “Dr. Intimate two.”

On February 25, his agency Very good Men and women Leisure unveiled a powering-the-scenes video clip and photos from the actor’s return to Dol Dam Medical center. Yang Se Jong formerly starred in “Dr. Romantic” as his debut drama in 2016, and he returned in the sequel with a specific visual appeal.

In the images, Yang Se Jong enjoys a chat with former “Dr. Romantic” co-star Han Suk Kyu throughout their split. They previously appeared as trainer and college student in the 2016 collection and seem to be engaged in thoughtful discourse. He also reunited with Ahn Hyo Seop, who appeared as his onscreen nephew in “30 But 17.“

Yang Se Jong spent a 7 days filming his particular overall look in the drama. For the duration of his time on established, he often expressed gratitude and joy about looking at the personnel again. The February 24 episode reached a individual greatest in the drama’s scores so significantly with nationwide averages of 19.four % and 23.seven p.c, and a peak of 25.7 per cent.

Excellent Persons Enjoyment also shared a guiding-the-scenes online video of Yang Se Jong’s return to Dol Dam Medical center. He fortunately greeted the team customers prior to making an attempt on a variety of sunglasses to complete his search.

He then reunited with Ahn Hyo Seop, who arrived to say hi there even nevertheless he wasn’t filming. Reuniting for the 1st time in a yr, the two actors held hands whilst catching up. Yang Se Jong asked if he ate, and Ahn Hyo Seop answered indeed. Yang Se Jong included, “All of the [staff] here are fantastic people,” and they smiled as they continued their discussion.

Yang Se Jong consistently rehearsed before filming started. He earned the director’s praise for his handsome seems to be, then jokingly burst into tears following producing a oversight with his traces. Right after a couple of tries, the actor nailed his strains in advance of keeping the director’s hand to rejoice the conclusion of the scene. Yang Se Jong smiled brightly when he ran into Yoon Na Moo and hugged his previous co-star even though adding, “You’re the best.”

Yang Se Jong wrapped up filming his exclusive overall look and was satisfied with applause and bouquets from the personnel. The director patted him on the again, and the actor wished every person good wellbeing. He and Ahn Hyo Seop explained goodbye with a warm hug. Ahn Hyo Seop included, “Thank you. See you later. I’ll phone you.”

Yang Se Jong then sat down to mail a video clip information to fans. “Hello every person,” he began. “Is every person undertaking nicely? I’m at this time filming a exclusive visual appeal for ‘Dr. Intimate two.’ Do In Bum is a very significant character for me, and I read that my enthusiasts definitely like In Bum, so I’m excitedly filming. You should observe Do In Bum and ‘Dr. Intimate 2’ until eventually the conclude. Also, I noticed the subway ad. Thank you so much. Let’s stay with each other for a prolonged time. Be balanced and be joyful!”

The last episode of “Dr. Passionate 2” aired on February 25 at 9: 40 p.m. KST. Examine out the behind-the-scenes video below:

Watch Yang Se Jong’s distinctive visual appearance in “Dr. Passionate 2” now!

Observe Now

Examine out Yang Se Jong and Ahn Hyo Seop in “30 But 17” beneath:

Observe Now

Source (1) (two)