Look at: Yoo Seung Ho Jokes He Can’t Function With Lee Se Youthful On “Memorist” Mainly because He Just cannot Stop Laughing

tvN’s “Memorist” has dropped a new making-of video!

In the movie, Yoo Seung Ho and Lee Se Younger are operating meticulously to film episodes three and four. Son Sang Kyung, who plays a man brainwashed by a cult leader, expresses his fret about staining her jacket with his faux blood. Lee Se Youthful great-naturedly jokes it is wonderful because her jacket is purple and praises the director for picking out the appropriate jacket.

The filming begins, and Lee Se Younger engages in a tense struggle with Son Sang Kyung. Yoo Seung Ho is intended to appear to her rescue, but when he doesn’t, she asks, “Dong Baek (his character title), please support me.” For the duration of break time, Yoo Seung Ho and Lee Se Youthful joke all around on established. He claims, “Let’s concentrate,” and she agrees, but he proceeds to be playful by shining the flashlight underneath his chin to glimpse like a ghost.

In the future scene, Jun Hyosung joins Yoo Seung Ho and Lee Se Youthful on set. They film the scene exactly where Lee Se Young shuts the doorway in Jun Hyosung’s experience. Throughout crack, Jun Hyosung jokes, “I was blocked from going inside of. I was blocked simply because I’m a reporter.” She continuously acts like her character who is a large fan of Dong Baek as she playfully sighs, “I could’ve turn into a successful supporter.”

Lee Se Youthful retains joking all around whilst rehearsing for the up coming scene, and Yoo Seung Ho finally bursts into laughter. They even have excellent chemistry off digicam, and they can’t halt goofing all over although planning for filming. At the end when Yoo Seung Ho tends to make a blooper because Lee Se Young starts laughing, he feedback, “I just can’t act with her. I won’t be able to portray those very same feelings once more. Consider responsibility of it.”

Enjoy their remarkable chemistry in the building-of video clip below!

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=F6BcaauoVvA

Watch the most recent episode of “Memorist” with English subtitles under!

Look at Now

How does this short article make you sense?