Look back at Lauren Cohan for The Walking Dead

He’s back! The Walking Dead “ends” season 10 with a look at what will happen when the real finale of the season airs in 2020 and beyond Lauren CohanReturn to this series as Maggie.

During the filming of the last few months, AMC has postponed the release of the actual season 10 games after production was closed due to coronavirus transmission. “The unfortunate events of this season make it impossible to finish post-production of The Walking Dead season 10, so this season ends with episode 15 on Sunday, April 5. Plans are planned to appear as special episodes this year,” he said. AMC in a statement.

The trailer for the finale features Cohan’s first appearance in the series since he dropped out of season nine. Cohan went on to star in the opposite ABC Whiskey Cavalier series Scott Foley. In a sneak peek, Maggie receives a letter detailing the Whisperers slaughter when the zombie survivors are rescued. His character left the show to help create a new community.

In October, AMC announced season 11 would feature the full return of Cohan and Maggie’s character.

“The Walking Dead burst through the gates ten years ago as a genre show that has all the depths of high-end drama characters,” Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group & AMC Studios, in a statement. “And now ten years later — led by the brilliant Angela Kang | and driven by one of the most consistently talented actors in television — these phenomena are creative, with critics and audiences embracing them again. We are delighted to welcome Lauren Cohan, who is very much a part of this show and a passionate global fanbase, which is on the road for the next few months. “

The Walking Dead will finally air in 2020.