Look: Deaf Cameron spends his birthday with the beautiful Thomas Doherty

January 17 (UPI) – Dove Cameron spent her birthday with her boyfriend, actor Thomas Doherty.

The actress and singer shared a photo with Doherty on Instagram on Friday after celebrating her 24th birthday on Thursday.

The picture shows Cameron in Doherty’s arms relaxing on a boat. Cameron thanked Doherty in the caption and called him an “angel”.

“Only one photo testifies to an incredible birthday full of adventures and surprises staged by this angel of the earth. 17 hours of cake, crepes, balloons, flowers, water sports on a private boat / lake, arcades, pizza, ice cream, a whole laser – Day course for ourselves (surprising with many of my friends / family, some of whom I haven’t seen in a year or more), “Cameron wrote.

“I ended the day in my little (secret) favorite cider and pool cafe. I drove all over LA and kept myself in the dark until the last minute, organized down to the last detail,” she said. “I mean what a guy. What I’ve ever done to earn that kind of love I’ll spend my whole life wondering.”

Cameron and Doherty play Mal and Harry Hook on the Disney Channel posterity Cameron told Entertainment Tonight in November that she was open to marriage to Doherty.

“I think if I marry someone, it will be him,” she said.

Cameron celebrated her birthday on Thursday just a few hours after her ex-fiancé, actor Ryan McCartan, accused her of cheating on Instagram stories during a Q&A. McCartan made the claim after a fan asked him to name his proudest moment.

“Within two weeks, my fiance betrayed me and left me, I almost died of food poisoning, and Donald Trump was elected president. I really didn’t think I would make it through this part of my life. ” I am proud of the light that came from this darkness, “he said.

Ryan McCartan accused Dove Cameron of cheating on Instagram stories during a Q&A. Photo via mccarya / Instagram stories

Following McCartan’s post, Cameron thought about the new year and decade in Instagram Stories.

“It has been years since I felt so good, so capable, so strong and connected, in general and in relation to my relationship with myself. I was so disillusioned and lost, so dark and so sad, and so was I now I feel like I’m slowly finding the magic again, “she said.

Dove Cameron pondered the new year and decade after her ex-fiancé Ryan McCartan accused her of cheating. Photo via dovecameron / Instagram stories

Cameron and McCartan ended their engagement after three years of dating in October 2016.