Look: Dwayne Johnson honors the late father Rocky Johnson

January 17 (UPI) – Dwayne Johnson honors his late father Rocky Johnson.

The 47-year-old actor and retired wrestler paid tribute to his father in an Instagram post on Friday after Rocky Johnson, also a former wrestling star, passed away at the age of 75.

Johnson shared a fallback video from one of Rocky Johnson’s wrestling matches. A young Johnson is shown watching his father in front of the audience.

“I love you,” Johnson labeled the post. “You broke through color barriers, became a ring legend and cleared your way through this world. I was the boy who sat on the seats and worshiped you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised up around to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. “

Johnson recalled how his “adoration” for Rocky Johnson “developed into respect” as an adult after discovering his father’s “deep complex sides”.

“Then my worship became respect. And my compassion became gratitude. Thank you for giving me life. Thank you for giving me the priceless lessons in life,” he said.

Johnson said his pain over Rocky Johnson’s death would fade over time. He vowed to keep his father’s lessons with him in his own life.

“Now I’m wearing your mana and working ethically with myself because it’s time to go on because I have to feed and work my family to achieve this,” said Johnson.

“After all, I want you to rest your groundbreaking soul, Soulman. Painless, regrettable, content, and serene,” he added. “You have lived a very fulfilling, very hard, barrier breaking life and left everything in the ring. I love you, dad, and I will always be your proud and grateful son.”

The WWE confirmed Rocky Johnson’s death on Wednesday. Rocky Johnson was a WWE Hall of Fame wrestler who became the first African American World Tag Team Champion with Tony Atlas in 1983.

Johnson himself wrestled for the WWE from 1996 to 2004. As an actor, he will be the next star in the film Jungle Cruisewhich will hit theaters in July.