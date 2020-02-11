Look for love to overcome difficulties in learning the Japanese language

CHICAGO – I am in love with 東村 東村 ア コ (Akiko Higashimura).

She is a manga artist and comedian, and I have never met her before, but I know her voice from the fun podcast she hosts. I’ve read some of her comics about her story that grew up in Miyazaki, and I’ve noticed that she fell in love is helpful, maybe even necessary, if you want to keep your Japanese studies going in the long run.

Love can convey the obsession and devotion that drives the 継 継 続 (Keizoku-Ryoku, ability to sustain efforts) required to overcome setbacks or difficulties. Sometimes these obstacles are not even that high. Reading a Japanese comic and listening to a Japanese podcast is not a difficult task, but it is relatively difficult to do it in your native language. These micro-difficulties may keep you away from your studies.

I can confirm that my love for Higashimura has helped me overcome micro-difficulties.

On the recommendation of a friend, I listened to her podcast, which she hosted together with the comedian and actress 虹 虹 キ キ (Kirara Nijigumi), and was quickly obsessed with her voice, her interactions with other media (tarento, media) personalities, literally “Talent”) and even the staff who laugh in the background of the recording.

The title of the podcast is “Mi Mo Futa Mo Naito”, a play on words with the phrase “Mi Mo Futa Mo Nai”. frank) and ナ ナ ト (naito, night).

Listening to a regular program every week is an amazing way to learn Japanese through repetition. The podcast begins with a オ オ ー プ ニ ン グ ト ー (ōpuningu tōku, opening discussion) and ends with an ōpuningu ン ン グ (Endingu, ending) that consists of Higashimura, Nijigumi and others who talk to each other or play sketches. The rest of the show is filled with various コ コ ナ ー (kōnā, segments, illuminated “corner”).

The main segment is a 相 相 談 組 ō (sōdan kaiketsu bangumi, consultation program) in which Higashimura provides very clear advice for お お 悩 (o-nayami, concerns) that has been submitted by dedicated fans and which she recently decided To name オ オ unning (Osubuta, male “Futa” listener / male pigs) and 蓋 メ 蓋 (Mesubuta, female “Futa” listener / female pigs), whereby the “Futa” is used in the title of the program.

Concerns range from workplace problems to relationship issues. Higashimura discusses them and then delivers them (Mi-Mo-Futa-Mo-Nai-O-Kotoba, dull words).

For example, a listener says she has problems with colleagues: “” 後輩 全然 言 言 う と と を き ま “(” Kōhai ga zenzen iu koto o kikimasen “,” My junior employees don’t listen to me at all “).

Higashimura talks about how listeners could try to get them to do proper work, but in the end their “dull words” accuse others: “会 会 が 悪 い” (“Kaisha ga warui”, “Society is bad “). She goes on to explain: “Companies without punishments are bad” (Penarutī ga nai kaisha ga warui). It should not be up to a single employee to familiarize everyone with the company’s processes. adequate penalties would facilitate enforcement.

Another caller looks for advice for his colleague “A 子” (“A-ko”, lit. “Child A”), but this term is often used to address someone who wants to remain anonymous on the radio, etc. In this case it would mean that “Ms. A”) participated in a 合 合 (gōkon, group appointment): A 子 liked the guy with whom she had arranged to meet, but the appointment was not a direct hit and he did not ask her out privately. Higashimura explains that they have achieved 凪 凪 の (nagi no jōtai, a state of calm / inactivity) and that “A 子 子 ん 誘 誘 誘 ai う か な か” (“A-ko-san kara sasou shika nai” , “Ms. a will just has to ask him”), either that or you have to use some 裏 (urakosaku, maneuvers behind the scenes) to get the guy to realize that Ms. A wants to go out with him.

Many listeners clearly love Higashimura, as I do: One wrote to ask: “Sensei no yō na suteki na josei ni seichō suru ni wa nani hitsuyō desu ka,” “What do I have to do to an amazing woman like To become you? “). Your answer:” o oto o 事 を し て だ さ さ “(” Naraigoto o shite kudasai “,” Study something (as a hobby) “).

Higashimura says that as long as you have enough money, a successful life depends on what to do with 余暇 (yoka, free time) and that it should be filled with at least one form of 教養 (kyōyo, cultivation / culture): if you add something you have to do, then do it culture (to your life), you will end up a boring, helpless old lady ”).

Such funny and helpful advice helped me to fall in love and finally got me to know Higashimura’s manga.

I started with her autobiographical “か か く し く し か か” (“Kakukaku Shikajika”, “Blah-blah-blah”) about her development into an artist I’m still working on. My love helps me flip through the pages, makes me excited about every new episode and looks forward to my next trip to Bookoff when I can load up cheap used copies of their other works.

The best thing about this kind of language love? Polyamory is not only accepted but also promoted.