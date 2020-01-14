Look for the next step in developments in Iran to Iraq

This is a moment – in the aftermath of the murder of Soleimani and the mild Iranian response – when everyone has to take a deep breath.

Iranian officials are clearly shocked and debate their options. They will have to take into account the consequences after Iran admitted it had accidentally taken down a Ukrainian plane.

Whether it was necessary or wise to Gen. To kill Qassem Soleimani, his death will not produce World War III. The Iranian reaction will be asymmetrical and will take place over time.

Tehran’s goal is to expel the United States from the Middle East, using the proxy Shiite militia that Soleimani promoted in the region. The immediate focus of their efforts is on Baghdad.

“What we have is a break, not a victory,” said veteran US diplomat and former ambassador to Iraq Ryan Crocker. “Look at Iraq for the next step.”

So let’s see. The 2003 invasion opened the door for Iranian influence after the US overthrew Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein.

Iran shares a 900-mile border with Iraq, where the majority of Arabs are Shiites, as are most Persians.

The George W. Bush administration naively believed that all Shiite Iraqis would welcome the US with open arms because Saddam had suppressed them. But when I traveled to the holiest Shiite shrine city of Najaf in southern Iraq in May 2003, religious leaders told me that the Americans owed them a lot. The first President Bush, who complained bitterly, had called for standing up against Saddam during the 1991 Gulf War and then having Saddam butchered.

“The Americans must stabilize and leave Iraq,” said senior clergymen.

They did neither, but instead helped create a sectarian political system, with Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish political parties that divide the oil grids and do not provide for the basic needs of the country.

Soleimani helped Tehran cement control over major Shiite political parties and movements. After ISIS invaded northern Iraq in 2014, the Iranian general also formed the Shiite militia in a powerful force against it. Tehran still hopes to get the regular Iraqi army under control of Shiite militias loyal to Iran.

After the death of Soleimani, pro-Iranian parties in parliament voted for the 5,000 remaining US troops to leave. But it is not at all clear that most Iraqis want them out.

“Parliament’s decision was not binding,” I was told by phone from Erbil, in Iraqi Kurdistan, by Hoshyar Zebari, Iraq’s longest serving Foreign Minister (2003-14) and a leader in the Kurdish region.

Equally important, Kurdish and Sunni parties have not voted, nor are all Shia parliamentarians aboard.

“Such a move must be done with a national consensus, which is not there,” Zebari said.

To understand why the Iraqis are divided on this, one only has to look at the massive street protests that took place in Baghdad and elsewhere before the death of Soleimani against the Iranian domination of their country.

These young protesters – of whom about 450 were killed by Shiite militia men, probably at the order of Soleimani – also demanded an end to corrupt sectarian parties. This is the most powerful movement for change since the US invaded Iraq.

“The key message,” Zebari continued, “is that the US should not leave. If they evacuate, there would be a vacuum, chaos, a failed state. It would expose all American allies to the threat of terrorism and regional interference. “

In other words, Iran’s influence would grow in the region despite the death of Soleimani.

Trudy Rubin is a syndicate columnist.