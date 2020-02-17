[look-for-underway-for-british-men-lacking-in-spanish-islands-right-after-storm]

A rescue mission has been released soon after a British person disappeared for the duration of a violent storm in Ibiza.

Spanish helpline company 112 Emergency stated the 25-12 months-old was using his bike on the north of the island just before he disappeared around the Portinatx place of Sant Joan de Labritja.

A spokesman stated law enforcement were alerted by his colleague who had absent to look for for him soon after the Briton – who was on a day off – unsuccessful to return from the journey.

The colleague could only discover his bicycle, the spokesman additional.

The research is being carried out on land and sea by the Guardia Civil, a national law enforcement pressure, and local police and they suspect the incident is temperature-related.

The Guardia Civil instructed the PA news agency that the look for had not provided any “positive results” however.

They added that one more person, 41, from Spain, was also missing in the Balearic Islands and believe that it was connected to the temperature.

The disappearances arrive following Storm Gloria battered the Spanish Mediterranean coast, producing tough seas and particularly substantial waves.

On Tuesday, 112 Emergency warned people that “the storm can cause you to be hit by a sea storm. Don’t end to observe the waves and get away from breakwaters, boardwalks and other places the place the waves may well break close by. Uncover a harmless area.”