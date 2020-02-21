[look-for-underway-for-individual-who-shot-and-killed-father-of-four-in-crystal-river]

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WFLA) – Citrus County Sheriff’s Business office investigators are attempting to discover the human being who shot and killed a father of 4 in a crowded community Thursday night.

The sheriff’s business office discovered 26-year-previous Tyler Hopkins as the sufferer in the capturing.

Patrick Heatley, the victim’s cousin, mentioned he can’t believe his household member is long gone.

“He experienced 4,” he claimed about Hopkins’ children. “And one coming. Father, very good relatives male. Very good father. Superior household dude to be that younger.”

Hopkins was shot just immediately after 7 p.m. at a property alongside Northeast 1st Street, not significantly from Copeland Park, a sheriff’s business push launch stated.

A deputy responded to the space with regards to gunfire and was informed by witnesses that a man was shot. The deputy acquired Hopkins was taken to Bayfront Health and fitness 7 Rivers, the place he died.

Sheriff Mike Prendergast explained the crime does not look to be random.

“To get rid of any person at this kind of shut assortment, and place a number of rounds in them in a very immediate succession, plainly indicates there is some form of historical past amongst them,” the sheriff mentioned.

Soon after the crime, the gunman took off. Witnesses described the assailant as an African American guy wearing a crimson shirt.

“If the human being that fully commited the criminal offense very last evening is listening to me, we will do anything we can to securely get you into the program, and get this matter adjudicated with a judge,” the sheriff reported. “Just turn you in.”

Heatley desires that much too but tells eight On Your Aspect he has no unwell-will.

“Right now, in which I’m at right now, I’m really just trying to be forgiving and striving to extend really like but like devoid of like, this is what’s heading on,” he stated. “That’s actually what I’m making an attempt to increase.”

