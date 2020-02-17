[look-for-underway-immediately-after-male-shot-and-killed-although-driving-in-altadena,-authorities-say]

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) — A research was underway immediately after a 45-year-previous person in Altadena was shot and killed even though driving on Sunday afternoon, authorities stated.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Altadena station responded to the 600 block of West Figueroa Road soon about one p.m. following receiving several phone calls of photographs fired.

“The victim was driving northbound in the 2000 block of Canyada Avenue when suspects mysterious fired a number of rounds at his automobile,” Lt. Scott Hoglund with LASD stated.

The wounded man drove a block and a 50 % before his car came to rest. Authorities say inhabitants noticed that he experienced been shot and cared for him till rescuers arrived.

The victim was observed and transported to the medical center wherever he was pronounced useless, in accordance to authorities.

Investigators did not launch a motive for the attack and a description of the suspect was not offered.

A home was searched and people today had been detained. It was not crystal clear how a lot of people had been questioned, but no arrest was produced.

Quite a few inhabitants in the community say they read the gunfire.

Anybody with info is requested to simply call the department’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.