Look inside the newly renovated Shepherds Bush Library as council promises roof won’t leak

There will be no more leaks at the Shepherds Bush Library after it reopens after a £ 150,000 renovation over the Christmas period.

Sitting next to the sprawling Westfield Center, the 12-year-old library reopened on February 3 after closing on January 1.

The council-managed library now has an additional floor, a “warmer and more versatile” children’s library, and more study space.

The entire building received a new turquoise floor, a new customer service office and a “flexible event space”.

Read more

Related Articles

The Shepherds Bush Library has undergone a major overhaul

(Image: Hammersmith and Fulham Council)

Hammersmith and Fulham Council said they had “repaired multiple leaks” in the building and sealed heating grates and floor boxes that had become a “trip hazard”.

There is also a new meeting room for rent for residents.

Councilor Wesley Harcourt, a member of the cabinet of the environment council, said: “While many councils across the UK are closing libraries to save money, we are investing in ours.

Renovation of Shepherds Bush Library cost £ 150,000

(Image: Hammersmith and Fulham Council)

“There is so much more in libraries than books. They are essential centers for the local community, organizing events, providing information and services far beyond the loan of literature. Come see for yourself. “

Read more

More Hammersmith and Fulham News

Residents were invited to an open house day at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 8. There will be a performance of the theater company, a craft and make-up session for the children.

The Shepherds Bush Library replaced the 1890s Passmore Edwards Public Library at Uxbridge Road which in 2011 became the Bush Theater.

If you have a story for us, send an email to owen.sheppard@reachplc.com

.