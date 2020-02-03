Look: Jenna Bush Hager celebrates 6 months with Baby Hal

February 3 (UPI) – Jenna Bush Hager celebrates six months with her baby.

The 38 year old today The host shared a slideshow with photos of her son Hal on Sunday, six months after his birth.

Hager has three children, Hal and their daughters Margaret (6) and Poppy (4), with their husband Henry Hager.

“So thankful for our little Hal who gave us so much joy in his 6 months on earth,” she wrote the post.

Hager, the daughter of President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, gave birth to Hal in August. At the time, she said that she chose Hal’s first name, Henry Harold, after Henry Hager and her relatives.

“His name is Henry, after many on his father’s side, including his dear father and paternal grandfather. Harold comes from my maternal grandfather, whom I loved very much and who was unable to hold a son long enough to to call him, “said Hager.

Hager shared photos of her family’s New Year celebrations in January.

“The last sunset of the decade that brought us these two beautiful girls and their little brother. Life is wonderful! The hope of experiencing 2020 makes us all happy to see the world through the eyes of our babes,” she wrote a contribution.

Hager co-anchored the fourth hour of today with Hoda Kotb since Kathie Lee Gifford’s departure in April. Kotb herself has two daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, whom she talked about The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week.

Entertainment