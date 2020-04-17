Look left, turn right .. jump! The island offers remote tourism

LONDON [AP] —Want to travel to a distant island during the blockade? Faroe Islands offers remote tourism. Web users can operate a real tour guide to trek through quaint towns and volcanic islands of remote archipelago.

The innovation aims to maintain the global interest in the North Atlantic islands, which have recently become dependent on tourism income. And it may help trapped people around the world to extend their horizons beyond the walls of their apartments.

“If you ask them to go left, they go to the left. If you ask them to jump, they will jump. If you ask them to run, they will run,” a spokeswoman for the Tourism Bureau. Levi Hansen said.

“You pilot this person and decide what you want to see and where you want to go.”

A local guide wearing a helmet camera provides remote commentary to web viewers and guides the Danish semi-autonomous region with less than 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

According to Hansen, nearly 50,000 people took part in the first free 4-hour tour. Most viewers tried to land one of the one-minute long slots for controlling the guide, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The tour starts Wednesday and runs until at least 25 April. The tour will be webcast on the Tourism website and Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Hansen says online tours carry new risks. On one trip, a web user tried to make a guide jump to the sea, but in time.

“It’s very realistic to know you’re walking around here on the Faroe Islands, which is controlled by someone on the sofa or on the toilet. Who knows where they are,” he said. He said.

On previous tours, we visited beautiful places such as Kraksbik, the second largest city in the region. There are plans such as kayak tours and horseback riding.

“We will try to see if we can ride a helicopter and let people pilot pilots,” Hansen said.

The Faroe Islands are a volcanic archipelago of 18 rocky islands with 50,000 inhabitants. Most people live in Torshavn, the capital.

Fishing and aquaculture are traditional industries, but tourism has grown over the past five years and has been visited by about 120,000 people in 2019. The tourism industry stopped after officials advised travelers not to come until at least May 1. Projects are a way to help the industry recover once the pandemic is over.

“The idea is to stimulate people’s appetite and make them want to experience this in the real world,” Hansen said.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

. [TagsToTranslate] AP Online Top Business Headlines