[Look: Match Co-Signs Westside Gunn, Conway the Device + Benny the Butcher’s WWCD – “This Is The Soundtrack To My Week”]

As observed on SOHH.com – observe @sohh @sohhdotcom
Crew SOHH
NewsInformation Flash
West Coast rapper Video game is using out with some key Griselda vibes proper now. The hip-hop heavyweight has lit up social media with a large co-signal to Westside Gunn, Conway the Equipment and Benny the Butcher‘s modern WWCD album launch.
Significant Info: On Tuesday, the rap heavyweight went to Instagram to show his support for the LP.
Prior to You Go: Heading into 2020, Griselda arrived by way of on their team album launch.