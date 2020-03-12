Look! – News News

% MINIFYHTML2f8469535259b4124f263fbcdcbff3e511%

While leaving Italy a lot of cavallari may have been a second honeymoon for Kristin Cavallari Y Cutter Jay, was a real disaster for best friends Justin Anderson Y Austin ”Scooter, cit; Rhodes.

But how exactly did Justin and Scoot get here? After the successful reunion of the Kristin family in Monterado, she had Justin, Scoot, Stephanie “Biegs, cit; Biegel, Mark Block ”Chuy, cit;, Jack Ketsoyan Y Philippa ”Pip, cit; Whitfield join them in Italy.

While the Cavalry Bands are known to break down over the holidays, it’s no surprise that everyone had a little fun during a summer tasting session.

“We would consider ourselves a pretty fancy and sophisticated band? You know? Until we go downstairs, everyone’s eating right away,” mogul James Uncommon joked in a confession during tonight’s episode. “Get out the window, we can also complain about this and just hit the bottom of the cliff, baby!”

Unfortunately for Justin, he drank more than he intended, leaving him flirtatious. For starters, the famous colorist loudly assumed that the wine sommelier was an “excellent lover”. Despite Scott’s apparent disapproval, Justin commended the man’s “good whistle” and invited him back home.

“It’s very easy to get drunk in Italy, there’s summer around you,” Scoot said in a confession. “But Justin should slow this down. He’s a little flirtatious.”

During a visit to Dario CecchiniThe scooter, butcher and celebrity restaurant was even more frustrated with Justin, who asked a server, called Lawrence, take off your shirt.

Of course, Justin wasn’t the only one feeling the summer side effects when Kristin was seen screaming about her love for carbohydrates.

“The vegetables come out last after I’m stuffed,” Kristin explained with a laugh. “And then they say, ‘Oh, here’s the vegetables.’ I’m like, ‘Forget it! Forget it, I love carbohydrates. I love you!’

After Justin told Scoot to “stop being weird,” Scooter reached his breaking point, even leaving the table.

“I’m ready to run out,” Skoot said with tears in his eyes away from the cameras.

As expected, Justin came out to see his love, and Jay followed the couple shortly thereafter.

“Everybody has a breaking point,” Jay Scoot comforted him as he sent Justin away.

The next day, Justin was embarrassed by his actions and discovered that he did not remember part of the night. After returning to the United States, Justin officially apologized to Scoot.

“I can say I don’t remember much about that night and I’m not proud of it. It was just out of control and I want you to know I’m sorry about that,” Justin said. “You mentioned it was like being flirting and I don’t even remember it. Definitely ashamed of it and I just want you to know I’m really, really bad.”

“It’s just not like, great look, you know?” The scooter replied. “I want you to know that I accept your apology. It will be fine.”

After this drama, Justin realized that he loved Scott more than anything and it was time to propose to him. Therefore, he sought Kristin’s help as he chose a engagement ring.

“I just got to the point where I’m like, ‘Am I waiting?’ He’s the man of my dreams, I want to be with him forever, it’s time to move on, “she shared with a curious Kristin. “I think I could do that, girl … I’ll propose.”

“Really? Justin, it’s amazing,” Kristin replied cheerfully.

Best friends then went to a jewelry store and found the perfect ring for Scoot, a “classic and beautiful, red band”.

“Nice, like Scoot! That’s it,” Justin declared.

Will Scooter accept Justin’s proposal? For that answer, be sure to check out next week’s season finale.

Watch a new episode of Very cavalry Thursday at 9pm, only on E!