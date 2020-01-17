Look: SF9 wins its 2nd victory for “Good Guy” on “Music Bank”; Performances by MOMOLAND, Younha, ATEEZ, etc.

SF9 won another trophy for their last return “Good Guy!”

In the January 17 episode of “Music Bank”, the nominees for first place were “Good Guy” from SF9 and “Psycho” from Red Velvet. SF9 won with a total score of 5,185 against 4,893 for Red Velvet.

This is the group’s second victory for “Good Guy” after winning their first victory since their start yesterday on “M Countdown”. It also marks their first victory on a public television channel (KBS) and took place on the same day as Chani’s birthday.

Watch the winner’s announcement below!

This week’s artists were SF9, MOMOLAND, Younha, ATEEZ, VERIVERY, NATURE, VOISPER, DreamNote, ENOi, TST, 2Z, ANS, DONGKIZ, Jeong Hyo Bean, SGO, Nari, Fishingirls and Steady.

Check out the performances below!

SF9 – “Good Guy”

MOMOLAND – “Thumbs up”

Younha – “Dark Cloud”

Younha (feat. BX from CIX) – “Winter flower”

ATEEZ – “Horizon” and “Answer”

DELIVERY – “Lay Back”

NATURE – “Bing Bing”

VOISPER – “Continue”

DreamNote – “Wish”

ENOi – “Cheeky”

TST – “Countdown”

2Z – “My 1st hero”

ANS – “Say my name”

DONGKIZ – “All I Need Is You”

Jeong Hyo Bean – “Sometimes”

SGO – “Waiting for you”

Nari – “Favorita”

Fishingirls – “Take Care of Your Business”

Steady – “Love is still alive”

Congratulations to SF9!

