February 10 (UPI) – Netflix gives an insight into its new series I do not agree,

The streaming service shared a poster for the Monday show with Sophia Lillis as a high school student, Sydney.

The poster shows Sydney (Lillis) in the middle of a street in her small town while she is soaked in blood.

I am not okay the Charles Forsman graphic novel of the same name is used. The series follows Sydney as she navigates high school and explores her newly discovered superhuman powers.

Previously, Netflix released a teaser trailer with Sydney and her classmate Stanley, played by Wyatt Olef. The series stars Sofia Bryant, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong and Richard Ellis.

I do not agree date back to The end of the (explicit) world Producers Jonathan Entwistle and Christy Hall. Strange things Producers Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen act as executive producers.

Lillis and Olef were previously as Beverly and Stanley and It and It: Second chapter,

I do not agree streaming starts on February 26th.