Look: The crews save the fighting dog from freezing the Washington State River

January 17 (UPI) – Firefighters, police officers, and animal rescuers responded to an ice-cold river in Washington State to rescue a dog that couldn’t climb out of the water.

The Whatcon Humane Society announced in a Facebook post that the Animal Control team, along with Ferndale Police and a Whatcom County Fire District No. 7 crew, responded Thursday as a dog in the freezing water of the Nooksack River in Vanderyacht Park appeared in Ferndale.

The WHS said the dog had apparently fallen into the water and could not climb the steep and icy river bank again.

The crews attached ladders to nearby trees and settled on the river bank to avoid a potentially tricky climb on the steep surface.

The dog was pulled out of the water and taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.

“Kudos to the WHS Animal Control Team, Ferndale Police and Whatcom County Fire District # 7 for their teamwork and efforts,” said the WHS.

A person who identified himself as the dog’s owner said in a comment in the Facebook post that the veterinarian found that the dog did not have hypothermia and the pet is now resting comfortably at home.