Look to the 49ers, Chiefs to hit their ticket to the Super Bowl

Consider that the NFC title game is a matchup of the top two seeds of the day. The spread favors San Francisco (14-3) versus Green Bay (also 14-3) by 71.2 points.

In the AFC, the sixth Titans (11-7) are No. 2 Kansas City (13-4), which seems to be more than just a mismatch. However, the spread is also 71/2.

There’s plenty of history around potential Super Bowl opponents. Should the Packers and Chiefs get there, it will be a rematch of their first AFL-NFL Championship match – its official title in 1967.

Should the 49ers come in, they will look for the sixth crown of the Super Bowl. Pittsburgh and New England lead with six.

The Titans are the only of the four clubs not to walk around with a Lombardi trophy. Indeed, they’ve only gone to the big game once – in 2000, losing to “The Greatest Show on Turf” in one of the most exciting Super Bowl quarterbacks ever.

For the Chiefs, it’s been 50 years since they got there, largely hitting Minnesota.

NFC Championship

Green Bay Packers

at the San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, 6:40 pm

These teams don’t seem to get tired of seeing each other in the offseason. It’s the sixth meeting in 25 years with the Packers 4-2 – but the four wins have been with Brett Favre in quarterback.

Both franchises have a rich resume of success.

“I think it helps with my age, I was born in 1979, so I remember the Niners growing up in the ’80s and I was here with my dad in ’94 where they won the Super Bowl,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says, referring to his father, Mike. “I think right around that, I knew just how special it was.

“You know, (we’ve) had it a few years down, I think since ’12 or whenever it was, but that’s also the case. We knew we had to build it and come back here, but we knew how good an organization was and when you got a good one organization, usually those tough times don’t last. If you can just stay on track and be a little patient. “

Patience is not an important part of Niners’ current personality. The Packers, with their running game built on the work of Aaron Jones, are the weakest team.

But he is not the most talented team.

The best bet: 49ers, 30-20

AFC Championship

Tennessee Titans

to the Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, 3:05 pm

Let’s say it right: If Tennessee runs back Derrick Henry destroys defenses the way he has for the past three weeks, the Titans will head to Miami. (And winning there.)

Henry will not only be the focus of Tennessee’s offense, but also Kansas City’s best defense. Yes, we know that the Chiefs didn’t really show much in the D in the first quarter last week against Houston, but this is their best unit on that side of the ball under coach Andy Reid.

This defense should slow down Henry, get the Titans off the field and Patrick Mahomes on it. Kansas City has a strong attack like Baltimore, but it can’t make the same mistakes the Ravens made in Tennessee.

“I think they play confident, aggressive football,” says Reid. “I felt it when we played it too.”

Tennessee beat Kansas City at the end of November in Nashville.

” We have the opportunity now to play some more games since we played them. They do well then, they play well now. ”

Good enough to hit the leaders? It’s not enough, but it will be tight.

Choose: Chiefs, 27-24

Record

Last week: 2-2 against spread, 3-1 up

Time: 137-121-5 against spread, 156-105-1 upward

