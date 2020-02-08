Look up – the dizzying skyscrapers of the city drop the Shard’s shards and forever change the way you see London skyline

The Shard is perhaps the tallest building in the capital, but it should soon experience serious competition for the most emblematic buildings in the city.

Superb skyscrapers and sculptures are springing up all over London, slowly but surely changing the skyline of the city.

Some are already there and some are under construction.

But the City of London Corporation finds them so magnificent that they organized a walking tour of the buildings reaching dizzying heights.

Here are some of the buildings that could become the new icons of the city of London.

Twenty two

At 278m twenty-two which takes its name from its address in Bishopsgate is one of the highest. It should be completed this year. The office building, also known as Pinnacle, is currently undergoing architecture.

The Shard which faces the city from the south of the river is still the tallest building in the capital at 306m high.

Tower 42

Artist’s impression of the 42-story tower planned for Merchant Square, Paddington. It would be the tallest skyscraper in West London

(Image: European land)

The first 150-meter high skyscraper, however, was built in the Square Mile in 1980, earning it a direct place in the record books.

Known then as NatWest Tower for the former banking giant, it is now called Tower 42 and is the fifth tallest building in the city at 183 meters.

It was used for charity events with competitors challenging each other while running on the 21 flights of stairs.

Leadenhall Street

Work began at 150 Leadenhall Street in 2019. The 208-meter-high building is designed by Arup and is expected to be completed in 2022.

It will have a staggering 150 storeys above ground level with three underground passages.

The Gherkin

(Image: TOLGA AKMEN / AFP / Getty Images)

The tulip

Tulip skyscraper proposed

In the meantime, plans for the controversial tulip could gain the green light.

Last year, the City of London Corporation approved the project, saying it would complement the busy street landscape of Square Mile. However, his decision was overturned by London mayor Sadiq Khan who criticized the design.

The team behind the 305-meter-high Tulip has filed an appeal, so if London’s success could see another giant tower take shape.

If he wins the call, he could be the second tallest in the capital – just one meter less than the Shard in Southwark. It would also rise above One Canada Square in Canary Wharf, which is currently the second tallest tower in London. And it would overtake One Undershaft as the tallest tower in Square Mile.

Meanwhile, taking the environment into account, the Dominvs Group received the green light for its 382-room hotel in Holborn Viaduct, with a wall covered with 40,000 flowers and herbs in order to fight pollution.

