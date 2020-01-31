Looking at Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes as he thinks about Bears, Mitch Trubisky

The Twitter account of The Bears was recently hacked by a group that announced that the team had been sold to a Saudi official. It was of course fake news, the real kind.

Some of us had to admit to an initial adrenaline rush, a certain spring in our step, when the tweet went out. Was this finally the end of McCaskey’s ownership of the bears, a greeting of four decades for much nothing? Unfortunately, no. Cruel world!

OK, I’m still a little grumpy about the bears failing in 2019. The Super Bowl is Sunday. Before the season started, they had more than suggested that they would remain one of the two teams when the big game arrived. Chairman George McCaskey aloud wondered if the planets were aligned for a Bears Super Bowl title. After all, it was the team’s 100th season. A nice, round number. The birthday of Bears founder George Halas was February 2, the date of this season’s Super Bowl. And if you divide the number of Walter Payton touchdowns by how many people disabled Dick Butkus during his career, you get LIV, the Roman numeral attached to this Super Bowl. Or something.

Instead, it is the Chiefs, with a star quarterback that the Bears could have drafted, against the 49ers, with an intriguing quarterback that the Bears could have acquired in a trade.

It will be impossible to watch Sunday’s game without thinking about an alternative history, one in which the Bears used the second overall choice in the 2017 design to take Mahomes from Texas Tech instead of Trubisky from North Carolina. It will be impossible to look at Mahomes’ arm, accuracy, courage and creativity and not believe that the bears could have been in this Super Bowl if they had chosen correctly. With a picture of Mahomes wearing bear blue in your head, it is impossible not to imagine multiple Super Bowl performances for a team that has not been there since the 2006 season and has won one since the 1985 season.

The jury is still out on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the product Rolling Meadows High School. But he completed 69.1 percent of his passes and this season had a score of 102.0 passers, compared to 63.2 and 83.0 from Trubisky. Hard to believe he would have looked good in a bear jersey. Hard to imagine that the bears would have been closer to the Super Bowl with him.

Watching Sunday’s Super Bowl through the bears’ lens will be a sort of self-torment, but I’m not sure if there is a way around it. In agreement with Trubisky, Mahomes has many more quality receivers at its disposal than the Bears quarterback. So while we drool over Mahomes on Sunday, we must keep in mind that he has a lot of help. But then you mentally plunder Trubisky into the Chiefs’ offense, and you know there is no way he can’t make Mahomes-like numbers.

Why do we do this to ourselves? Because it’s all we have. Because the bears did this to us.

Sigh.

It was a tough season for the Bears in addition to the 8-8 record. Life seemed to remind General Manager Ryan Pace at every turn that he had not drafted Mahomes. Mahomes and another talented quarterback Pace passed on in 2017, Deshaun Watson, fought a direct fight when the Chiefs and the Texans met in October. It was the What Might Have Been Bowl. And of course it was the day of the bears. Chicago was forced to watch.

Mahomes then visited Soldier Field on December 22 to remind the bears of their mistakes. After throwing a touchdown pass in the second quarter, TV cameras caught him up to 10 on his fingers. The countdown let everyone know where he ended up in the design – 10th for the Chiefs. And a lot not second to the bears. It was a Sunday evening competition, which means that the nation could give its undivided attention to the math skills of Mahomes and the violations of the bears.

So what’s another night of pain for Chicago? After all, if it wasn’t scar tissue, we wouldn’t have any tissue at all. It doesn’t help that it’s the Super Bowl. The world will watch. Mahomes will be the center of everything. But maybe the bears are lucky. Perhaps due to the brutal defense of San Francisco, Mahomes will only look human. It can happen – hard to imagine, with the combination of the speed of the Chiefs and the power of Mahomes, but it can happen.

Unfortunately for the bears, one game cannot undo all the greatness of the 24-year-old. The NFL Most Valuable Player 2018 had a 105.3 passer rating this season, indicating consistent excellence. In the play-offs, he had a monster game in a rematch with the Texans and threw five touchdown passes. No, this is the nightmare that will continue to play for the bears.

If Mahomes played poorly on Sunday, this leads to a logical question: why didn’t the bears trade for Garoppolo in 2017 when they had the chance?