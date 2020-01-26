The day before Alicia Ostarello was fired, she received a cryptic verbal message from her manager.

“Prepare for change,” said its manager.

The next morning, she received a brief message in her inbox: report to this room at 6 in the morning with all your belongings. A few steps later, he received some not-so-surprising news: Zenefits, which launched a $ 600 million venture capital unicorn, left it with almost half its staff.

“They said this is not personal, this is business,” Ostarello recalls.

And then, she said, they gave her a spreadsheet and told her to enter her name along with other former employees with a link to the LinkedIn page and contact information, should a recruiter want to contact them.

Recently, crowd-sourced spreadsheets have become an increasingly common response to layoffs – especially for tech companies, who thrive on the belief that your network is everything. But as layoffs continue to headline, the bigger question remains: Is a spreadsheet enough to help you land your next concert?

Operates?

To summarize, the redundancy spreadsheets often contain the names of former employees, their contact information and links to their CVs and LinkedIn profiles. They are then circulated on social media and (hopefully) in the hands of the right recruiter. Here’s Uber’s. Others exist for former company employees such as Oyo, WeWork and Juul.

Robin Johnson, a creative resource manager, was fired from the Uber marketing team in July 2019. He put his name on a spreadsheet drawn up by a former Uber employee for the redundant who soon became viral. Within 24 hours, it had 16 emails from recruiting companies representing large and small companies such as Facebook, Stripe and Microsoft.

Through the recruitment emails, he found a new job and retained the same title as a creative resource manager.

“I was active on LinkedIn before leaving, I’m socially active, but I’ve never gotten so much out of what I did until then,” he said. “It’s not like I was suddenly more qualified, it’s just that I was suddenly more available.”

Johnson thinks spreadsheets are a good resource for recruiters and hiring managers who want to hire talent from popular companies such as Uber. Her friends are hired this week.

Businessman Sam Ekpe said he has taken advantage of WeWork and Uber sheets, as well as reaching out to established engineers to find startups. He is the founder of the team, which provides software for startups to connect with product groups to speed up the work process.

The team was able to get about 24 former employees from across WeWork, Uber and Andela Africa to sign up.

More to be done

While spreadsheets work for some, Ekpe believes even more can be done to make the layoffs less ‘dirty’ and more ‘seamless’.

“Companies need to devise a ‘redundancy experience for employees’ from day one,” he said.

“I really believe there is an opportunity for a layoff service platform that works with HR to provide insurance for staff and businesses,” Ekpe said.

Arik Akverdian, VCV’s Managing Director for Startup Recruitment, doesn’t believe that a spreadsheet is enough for recruiters to effectively hire recently fired ones. Mostly because it’s difficult for potential candidates to stand out with dozens of other people listed in the same role, he said.

“Having some other type of information about candidates helps (recruiters) make faster and better decisions,” Akverdian said. She added that spreadsheets could only help with testing for technical adjustments.

Finally, Ostarello said it was not Zenefits’ spreadsheet that helped her get a new job (the company declined to comment, stating that those involved in the redundancies have been transferred by the company). Instead, she got her next job out of setting up a routine and using a helpful Facebook group.

After being fired, for routine and regular reasons, Ostraello woke up early, sought jobs and walked dogs at the SPCA. There she met a dog named Mazie and eventually adopted her.

He then took advantage of the “spectacular group of people” who fired who started a Slack channel. He joined an active group of alumni from Facebook and consistently shared jobs. She led her to her current role as UX Director of Collective Health, per LinkedIn. The Zenefits group is still active, holding another informal holiday party with 50 other people fired.

“One of the hardest lessons I’ve learned since retiring was that I can’t forget that I work for a business,” Ostarello said. “I have to treat business as business and even if your company says we are your friend or your family and your community, it is not.”

The piece looking at spreadsheets as a solution to the layoffs by Natasha Mascarenhas first appeared on Crunchbase News.