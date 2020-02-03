Democratically

There were two districts in Irving Elementary in Waterloo, one in the cafeteria and one in the gym.

The district’s caucus chair started the night, reminding people that everyone was there for the same reason – to defeat President Trump in November.

Almost 100 neighbors gathered in the cafeteria, with Bernie Sanders having a strong lead from the start. A volunteer said he was delighted and things were going smoothly.

98 people lived in this district. 56 of these people chose Bernie Sanders, 19 for Buttigieg, and 17 for Joe Biden. Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth were not viable.

Republican

President Trump, the incumbent, led Iowa very early in the night.

About a hundred people gathered at Hoover Middle School tonight to gather. The heads of government of the Rupublica said that the number of people gathered had decreased compared to 2016.

Still, it’s not necessarily about the votes or the number of people this year, it’s about standing behind President Trump.

“We have to demonstrate our support for President Trump, he has done a lot of good for the country, and so people have to come out and support him. If they become insecure or unresponsive, we will be in trouble.”

Aside from the straw poll, the Caucus Goers also discussed building the party’s base. Leaders say it is an important conversation, especially for the president during and election year.