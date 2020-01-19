Looking back on a day full of changes in Husker football training | National sport

LINCOLN – A week of rumors culminated in a wild Friday afternoon when Nebraska announced a split with his offensive coordinator and appointed his successor three hours later.

The sports department made a statement at 3:00 p.m. Attacking coordinator Troy Walters, who had coached two seasons with Scott Frost in Central Florida and two with NU, will no longer be on the program. Walters and the Huskers “agreed on separate ways,” the press release said.

The mystery of the successor to the Husker coordinator did not last long. The school at 5:59 p.m. tweeted about the hiring of Matt Lubick, a football coach who coached three seasons with Frost in Oregon.

“Matt Lubick is a great addition to our coaching team,” said Frost in Friday’s statement. “I’ve wanted to work with Matt over and over since our days in Oregon together. He is the only person I have considered for this position.

“Matt is an innovative offensive mind, has an experienced presence with our employees and can demonstrate proven success at the level of the Power Five. Matt and I have built a great relationship before, and I look forward to sharing his expertise with our offensive staff. “

Lubick said he was “humiliated” about the chance to train in Nebraska.

“When I was growing up, I was in awe of Tom Osborne and Bob Devaney’s unmatched success,” he said. “It is a special situation for me to be reunited with an elite team and Coach Frost, the best in the industry. The University of Nebraska is a world-class institution with the best fan base in college football. “

A day that ended with clarity began with swirling speculations and changing reports. Several outlets, including The Athletic and 247Sports, said Nebraska had offered the former Husker quarterback and current LSU receptionist Mickey Joseph a job as receptionist, who acted as game coordinator and deputy head coach. The reports came out before the announcement that Walters was going.

Joseph did not respond to a request for comment from The World-Herald. According to a source not related to Nebraska, Joseph had no direct contact with the Huskers. The assistant played 1988-91 QB at NU.

Nevertheless, the position became official later in the day. Several players and coaches tweeted their support for Walters, who won the Biletnikoff Award as a Stanford player and helped put together the game plan and train the recipients while Frost called the games during his time together. Walters earned $ 700,000 a year in Lincoln.

“Football in Nebraska is in good hands,” Walters partially tweeted. “It was an honor to work with the best coaches in the country. Great men and trainers. Many thanks to all players. I look forward to seeing you all WIN championships. Many thanks to Husker Nation. ‘

Frost said in a statement that Walters “has been a valued member of our coaching staff.”

“Troy is a good mentor for his players, has a lot of energy on and off the field and supports himself with an out-of-field presence that you will miss,” the statement said. “I would like to thank him for his work on our coaching staff and wish him and his family all the best for the future.”

Under his observation, Stanley Morgan had its first season of schooling 1,000 yards and broke several career records in 2018. Walters was also instrumental in recruiting Wan’Dale Robinson.

But the recipients seemed to withdraw in 2019 after Morgan’s departure. Robinson switched back to running part-time, while Mike Williams and Jaron Woodyard, who both signed in class in 2018, never fully pursued the Nebraska system. Kanawai Noa, a graduate transfer from California, was praised by Walters and Frost, but only got 17 passes for 245 meters.

Walters said in several interviews that his recipients would have to get better running on the course, distance themselves from the defenders at the border, and be where quarterbacks expected. Frost repeated this analysis.

The coach quickly found a new co-conspirator in Lubick, the son of the former Colorado state coach Sonny Lubick. The younger Lubick and Frost are close friends and often chat. According to a source, Lubick even did consultancy work for NU last season.

Lubick worked under frost in Oregon and then became the 2016 offensive coordinator under Mark Helfrich, who was fired that year. Lubick then moved to Washington for two seasons before taking a high-profile job at a credit union in Fort Collins, Colorado.

He had a long resume coaching receivers at various schools – including San Jose State, Colorado State, and Duke – before becoming game coordinator and wide-angle receiver trainer in Oregon when Frost became an offensive coordinator in 2013. He spent three years in this role before taking office UO’s offensive coordinator.

Several NU recipients have tweeted about the support of their new trainer. Robinson said: “Let’s work” and newcomer Alante Brown tweeted: “Let’s do it!”

Friday’s news broke one day after Nebraska officially announced the return of Mike Dawson – today’s outlines manager – after spending a year as a NU defensive line coach in 2018 and a season with the NFL New York Giants in 2019 ,

The school day also revealed contract extensions for assistants Greg Austin (Offensive Line), Travis Fisher (Defensive Backs) and Ryan Held (Running Backs). Two new titles have been added: Austin as the running game coordinator and Held as the recruiting coordinator.

The assignment has not yet been completed, as NU will have to name someone to lead the special teams after Jovan Dewitt moves to North Carolina this month.