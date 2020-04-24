Looking back on Apple Watch for five years

We are celebrating the fifth anniversary of the Apple Watch, which will be launched on April 24, 2015. Below are some of the key features that Apple Watch has added over the past five years.

2015: The original Apple Watch was quite slow and relied heavily on a paired iPhone, but that laid the groundwork for the device’s future. Available in 38mm and 42mm sizes, the original Apple Watch featured everything from the Digital Crown scroll wheel to the Activity rings. The original lineup included the now-discontinued 18-carat gold Apple Watch Edition, priced at $ 17,000.

The original Apple Watch was quite slow and relied heavily on a paired iPhone, but that laid the groundwork for the device’s future. Available in 38mm and 42mm sizes, the original Apple Watch featured everything from the Digital Crown scroll wheel to the Activity rings. The original lineup included the now-discontinued 18-carat gold Apple Watch Edition, priced at $ 17,000. 2016: Equipped with dual-core S2 chips, the Apple Watch Series 2 was up to 50 percent faster than the original Apple Watch. Additional new features include a built-in GPS, water resistance for swimming up to 50 meters and a twice brighter display. Apple also unveiled the Series 1 model, which was essentially the original Apple Watch, with an S2 chip.

Equipped with dual-core S2 chips, the Apple Watch Series 2 was up to 50 percent faster than the original Apple Watch. Additional new features include a built-in GPS, water resistance for swimming up to 50 meters and a twice brighter display. Apple also unveiled the Series 1 model, which was essentially the original Apple Watch, with an S2 chip. 2017: The 3 Series marked a significant step for Apple Watch with the LTE mobile network on some models, allowing users to make phone calls, send messages, stream Apple Music and more without the need for an iPhone nearby. The Series 3 models had up to 70% faster S3 chips, a barometric altimeter to measure altitude, and a W2 chip that made Wi-Fi up to 85% faster and up to 50% more energy efficient.

The 3 Series marked a significant step for Apple Watch with the LTE mobile network on some models, allowing users to make phone calls, send messages, stream Apple Music and more without the need for an iPhone nearby. The Series 3 models had up to 70% faster S3 chips, a barometric altimeter to measure altitude, and a W2 chip that made Wi-Fi up to 85% faster and up to 50% more energy efficient. 2018: Series 4 marked the arrival of two major health and safety functions in fall detection and ECG application. Apple has also increased the size of the cover and reduced the fronts around the screen, resulting in greater 40 and 44mm options. And with 64-bit S4 chips, performance has been doubled.

Series 4 marked the arrival of two major health and safety functions in fall detection and ECG application. Apple has also increased the size of the cover and reduced the fronts around the screen, resulting in greater 40 and 44mm options. And with 64-bit S4 chips, performance has been doubled. 2019: The Apple Watch Series 5 was a relatively iterative update with new features including a continuous screen, built-in compass, 32GB of internal storage, and international emergency calls for cell phones.

In the future, Apple Watch Series 6 models are rumored to include sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, faster performance and Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as further improvements in water resistance and possibly a kind of Touch ID.