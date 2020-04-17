Looking for a travel refund? Here’s what airlines, hotels and theme parks offer:

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily news on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on global business. Available for free in your inbox.

The pandemic of the COVID-19 coronavirus puts the US travel industry at risk as more and more cities and states place and extend “stay” orders. And consumers are finding that the money they spend on their planned vacations can be better used as a daily expense.

However, getting a reward is not easy. For example, booking through a third party site can complicate matters [and may delay eligible refunds]. Bookings made directly with airlines, hotels and resorts may not be eligible for a refund.

Let’s see how some travel affiliates handle these requests.

Will Disney World refund my ticket? How about other theme parks?

To ensure the safety of guests and employees, major theme parks across the country are closed and there is currently no scheduled date to reopen. Disney dropped 43,000 employees in early April [they keep their insurance benefits], and Orlando Sentinel reported that it was ready to drop the majority of its 77,000 Disney World employees. Universal Studios, meanwhile, has trained part-time workers to reduce full-time salaries.

And the park handles the situation in different ways.

Walt Disney World

Disney waives all change and cancellation charges up to 30 June for guests who book a room or vacation package. Also, if the park is closed during your planned trip, Disney World will automatically cancel and refund your original payment method. Unused tickets remaining on the multi-day pass will be extended until December 15, 2020. A completely unused ticket can apply its value to a future date.

Fully paid annual pass holders will have their passes extended for many days as long as the park is closed. If you use the monthly payment plan, the refund will be made from March 14th to April 4th, and payment will be stopped. [The pass will expire at its original expiration date.]

Universal Studios

Room and package reservations can be changed or canceled without penalty or fees. However, you must cancel your hotel reservation at least 24 hours before your expected arrival time. New bookings made prior to May 31st can be changed or canceled free of charge at least 24 hours prior to arrival.

Although the resort does not offer ticket refunds, unexpired 1-day tickets can be redeemed 365 days from the date of purchase. This also applies to multi-day passes, but it is unclear where the users who were using the multi-day pass at the time the shutdown occurred would stand in credit or refund.

Disneyland

Similar to Disney World, Disneyland offers free change and cancellation fees for guests who book a room or vacation package until June 30th. If you do not have access to the park by the day of arrival, there will be no fine or valuation for changes to your reservation. Single-use and unused multi-day tickets can be used at a later date, with a few exceptions. Annual passholder policy is the same as Orlando Park.

Sea world

Vacation package bookings booked prior to April 19th can be rebooked on any date through December 31, 2021 at no change fee. Tickets have an extended validity period, but Park does not offer a refund for them.

Will the airline refund the ticket price?

There are few refunds, but most major airlines charge a change fee. This means you can change your flight to another day without paying a few hundred dollars extra. However, you will have to pay the difference in the ticket. So if you paid $ 300 for a flight scheduled for late April and reschedule your trip for August, but the price of that ticket is $ 500, you’ll have to pay an extra $ 200 from your pocket.

How about the hotel? Do they offer refunds?

Major hotel chains are changing their change and cancellation policies as people’s travel plans are at a loss. In general, dates and positive changes are the same, but there are some subtle differences.

Some of the major chains currently offer:

Marriott

Guests with existing bookings on future dates [including prepaid rates] can change or cancel their trip free of charge until June 30, provided they are notified 24 hours in advance. [Please note that you will have to pay the difference if the room rate for your rescheduled trip is different.] If you make a new booking between now and 30th June, 24 hours before the scheduled date You can change or cancel your arrival without penalty.

Hilton

Hilton has also relaxed its cancellation / modification policy to allow guests to be informed 24 hours in advance to adjust their reservations free of charge until 30 June. Also, if you booked by June 30, new bookings will see the same 24-hour notification window. However, if you request a refund, there may be a delay of up to 30 days, but the chain will warn you. Hilton Honors members who cancel the pre-purchase fee may be eligible for a complimentary nightly voucher for each canceled night.

Hyatt

Bookings made through June 30th can be changed or canceled at no charge, including pre-booked bookings. In addition, there is a 24-hour window for future reservations. Hyatt will refund you on your behalf, but you can instead add 10,000 Hyatt of Hyatt bonus points to your account for future stays.

Best Western

As with any chain, any booking changes or cancellations made by June 30th will not be penalized if made within 24 hours of the scheduled arrival. The protection also applies to future bookings made prior to that date. Best Western points out that a more restrictive cancellation policy may apply to a limited number of high demand dates for individual hotels.

IHG Hotels & Resorts

Existing bookings made before April 6th at all IHG hotels until June 30th can be changed or canceled without penalty. This includes Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Intercontinental, Crowne Plaza, Kimpton, Avid and Staybridge. However, please note that the refund process may take up to 90 days. The chain also has many options for future travelers.

What is Airbnb’s refund policy?

We told you that you can cancel your booking made by March 11th and May 31st and get a full refund including all Airbnb fees. [It wasn’t going well with some real estate owners who weren’t informed that the announcement was coming.] The organization has since turned to 250 million to help hosts cover the costs associated with COVID-19. Pledged to pay $ 10,000 and created a $ 10 million bailout fund Specific hosts who need to lend their own homes and help with a mortgage.

Note: This policy does not apply to bookings made after 14 March. Please note that all these reservations will be processed as per our listing cancellation policy, as usual.

