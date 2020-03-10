“Looking to a new beginning”: Jyotiraditya Scindia leaves Cong after meeting with Prime Minister – News from India

Madhya Pradesh leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has announced his departure from the party after meeting with Home Minister of the Alliance, Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence. Scindie’s exit came amid unrest in the Madhya Pradesh Congress where at least 15 lawmakers had gone underground amid a buzz that the Kamal Nath government could fall.

Scindie’s letter, which spoke of a “new beginning” to fulfill the aspirations of the people and his supporters, was dated the day before (March 9). It is unclear whether he submitted the letter before meetings with Amit Shah or Prime Minister Modi. But moments after Scindia announced her decision to leave the party, Congress announced that party leader Sonia Gandhi had approved his ouster from the party for “anti-party activities.”

Jyotiraditya Scindie’s decision takes weeks and months to speculate on his plans. In his letter to Sonia Gandhi, Scindia alluded to the events in the Madhya Pradesh Congress over the last year, which he cited, led him to decide to leave the party.

pic.twitter.com/DWSKdYO0jG

– Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 10, 2020

” I am resigning to the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know, this is the path that has been dragging on in the last year, ” Scindia, one of the most prominent faces of Congress, said in his letter. He referred to his 18-year affiliation with Congress, but stressed that “now is the time to move on.”

“Although my goal and purpose remain the same as ever from the very beginning to serve the people of my state and country, I believe that I am no longer able to do so in this party. In order to reflect and realize the aspirations of my people and my workers, I believe it is best to look at the beginning now, ”he said.

The move by the 49-year-old politician is expected to plunge the Kamal Nath government into crisis. At least 15 MLAs, including some ministers, have remained unprotected in the past 24 hours, leading to a series of meetings between Kamal Nath and senior leaders in Bhopal.

At a ministerial meeting convened by Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday night, he prepared for the changes in government and received his loyalists into the cabinet to resign from the cabinet of MPs. It was an effort to reach Scindie.

On Monday, a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Scindie was also attended by Shah, who accompanied the popular Congress leader to the Prime Minister’s residence. BJP leaders hope Scindia will join the saffron suit very soon.

Congress leaders considered close to Scindii claim some senior leaders in the state have been trying to remove him since the government was formed last year. In December 2018, the Congress was able to form a government in Madhya Pradesh after a period of 15 years.

“While Scindia is credited with replacing his term in the Gwalior-Bhind region, top leaders of the state have treated him unfairly and he has spoken little in the party-led government,” a party strategist said.

Former Chief Minister and Senior Congress leader Digvivaya Singh has tried to persuade Scindia to remain retaliatory to the Congress by declaring that “whoever is the true Congressman will not leave the party.”

Singh also slammed the BJP for orchestrating the issue over the Kamal Nath government. He claimed that the BJP had arranged three aircraft leases that allegedly took 15-20 MLA Congress to Bangalore.

“The BJP is trying to overthrow the government because the Kamal Nath government has given momentum to deceive Vipam,” Singh said.

Scindie’s exit from the party can also change the numbers for the three Rajya Sabha seats. just days before the last day of nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections as three seats from Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls.

.