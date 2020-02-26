[Lookup for aged pair underway following they didn’t return to assisted dwelling facility]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
Ertxxbqx0ailg2c

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A lookup is underway in Lexington for an aged couple right after deputies say they did not return to their assisted residing facility Tuesday evening.

According to officials, Ronald Denny, 83, and Mary Denny, 82,have memory troubles and just take each day meds for other ailments.

If you see the Dennys, get in touch with 911.

Classes: Lexington, Nearby Information, Information