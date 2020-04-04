Lookup for JFK’s Grand-Niece and Her Son Now Restoration

Maeve Kennedy McKean greets Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass., for the duration of a rally on the East Entrance lawn of the Capitol to condemn the separation and detention of families at the border of the U.S. and Mexico on June 21, 2018.

There is tragic news out of Maryland this week, and it consists of one particular of the country’s most outstanding political households. Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean — Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter — and her son Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean went lacking even though in a canoe on Chesapeake Bay.

A report from the New York Article notes that McKean’s 8-yr-previous son was enjoying with other kids when the ball they ended up making use of went into the water. Mother and son went into the canoe to retrieve it, and observed themselves working with significantly more turbulent waters than they experienced predicted.

Later on Thursday, a report of the canoe’s placement arrived by using a call created to the authorities:

The caller reported that boaters ended up “seen having difficulties to return to shore in a canoe” around Herring Bay amid substantial winds before vanishing, the Coastline Guard mentioned.

The family members was in the space to stop by McKean’s mother Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Maryland’s former Lieutenant Governor. On Friday night time, Townsend produced a assertion indicating that the search “has turned from rescue to recovery.”

It is a heartbreaking event and yet another tragic function for the spouse and children, pursuing the demise very last yr of McKean’s cousin Saoirse Kennedy Hill at the age of 22.

