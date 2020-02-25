lookup-for-lacking-boaters-to-resume-on-tennessee-river-and-pickwick-lake

Natalie Neysa Alund, Jackson Sun Printed six: 52 a.m. CT Feb. 25, 2020 | Up to date 6: 55 a.m. CT Feb. 25, 2020

State and community officers on Tuesday early morning had been slated to resume a lookup for 3 people who disappeared during a weekend fishing event on Pickwick Lake in Hardin County.

The lacking boaters, recognized by the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency as two 15-yr-previous boys and a 43-calendar year-aged man, were part of a Obion Central Large Faculty fishing workforce and had been on the water Saturday for a fishing tournament.

The trio, final seen close to six: 45 p.m. Saturday, had not returned property as of Monday.

The Hardin County Fire Department and TWRA plan to resumes seeking for the boaters at 7: 30 a.m.

Look for groups recovered the lacking boat Monday early morning on the Tennessee River underneath Pickwick Dam close to the Savannah Bridge. The boat went by the flood gates and suffered “considerable injury,” according to TWRA Spokeswoman Amy Snider-Spencer.

